In the series "Threads of Fate," the parents of two sisters die, and they are separated because they are taken in by different families. Katya spends her childhood with her grandfather, surrounded by luxury and wealth, while Olga grows up in a very poor family. Fate is not kind to Olga, and she gets hit by a car and loses her memory. The driver wants to cover up his crime and takes her into his family, changing her name. Eventually, the sisters are reunited, but they become rivals who fall in love with the same man. Will the sisters be able to recognize their true relationship? Who is truly in love with Vadim?

