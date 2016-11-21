Menu
Niti sudby poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Niti sudby

Niti sudby (2016 - 2016)

Нити судьбы 18+
Production year 2016
Country Ukraine
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Інтер
Runtime 30 hours 0 minute

TV series description

In the series "Threads of Fate," the parents of two sisters die, and they are separated because they are taken in by different families. Katya spends her childhood with her grandfather, surrounded by luxury and wealth, while Olga grows up in a very poor family. Fate is not kind to Olga, and she gets hit by a car and loses her memory. The driver wants to cover up his crime and takes her into his family, changing her name. Eventually, the sisters are reunited, but they become rivals who fall in love with the same man. Will the sisters be able to recognize their true relationship? Who is truly in love with Vadim?
Cast Characters
Denis Vasilev
Denis Vasilev Вадим Андреевич Иванов (Кронов)
Olha Sumska
Olha Sumska Вероника Евгеньевна Полтавская, сестра Дмитрия
Mila Sivatskaya
Mila Sivatskaya Ольга
Oleg Gaas
Oleg Gaas Иван Анатольевич Семёнов, "Дракон"
Anna Adamovich
Anna Adamovich Елизавета Алёхина, дочь Зои
Evgeniya Rozanova
Evgeniya Rozanova Екатерина Дмитриевна Полтавская
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Niti sudby - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 40 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
