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About
Filmography
Mila Sivatskaya
Mila Sivatskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mila Sivatskaya
Mila Sivatskaya
Mila Sivatskaya
Date of Birth
3 December 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.4
Pervaya Mirovaya
(2014)
7.1
Posledniy bogatyr
(2017)
7.1
Grand
(2018)
Filmography
6.8
Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy
Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy
Adventure, Fantasy, Family
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
6.9
The Last Warrior: Root of Evil
Posledniy bogatyr. Koren zla
Fantasy, Adventure
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
6.9
Drugie
Drama
2019, Russia
5.7
Nikogda ne byvaet pozdno
Romantic,
2019, Ukraine
6.6
Drugaya
Drama, Detective
2019, Ukraine
7.1
Grand
Comedy
2018, Russia
Iskushenie
Drama, Romantic
2017, Ukraine
6.8
Cvety dozhdya
Romantic
2017, Ukraine
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