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Mila Sivatskaya
Mila Sivatskaya Mila Sivatskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Mila Sivatskaya

Mila Sivatskaya

Mila Sivatskaya

Date of Birth
3 December 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Pervaya Mirovaya 7.4
Pervaya Mirovaya (2014)
Posledniy bogatyr 7.1
Posledniy bogatyr (2017)
Grand 7.1
Grand (2018)

Filmography

Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy 6.8
Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy
Adventure, Fantasy, Family 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
The Last Warrior: Root of Evil 6.9
The Last Warrior: Root of Evil Posledniy bogatyr. Koren zla
Fantasy, Adventure 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Drugie 6.9
Drugie
Drama 2019, Russia
Nikogda ne byvaet pozdno 5.7
Nikogda ne byvaet pozdno
Romantic, 2019, Ukraine
Drugaya 6.6
Drugaya
Drama, Detective 2019, Ukraine
Grand 7.1
Grand
Comedy 2018, Russia
Iskushenie
Iskushenie
Drama, Romantic 2017, Ukraine
Cvety dozhdya 6.8
Cvety dozhdya
Romantic 2017, Ukraine
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