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Michael Mosley
Michael Mosley Michael Mosley
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Mosley

Michael Mosley

Michael Mosley

Date of Birth
16 September 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Scrubs 8.2
Scrubs (2001)
Ballard 7.6
Ballard (2025)
Pan Am 7.3
Pan Am (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Scrubs
Scrubs
Comedy, Sitcom 2026, USA
Ballard 7.6
Ballard
Drama, Crime 2025, USA
The Calling 6.9
The Calling
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, USA
Next 6.6
Next
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, USA
A Crooked Somebody 6.2
A Crooked Somebody A Crooked Somebody
Crime, Drama, Detective 2017, USA
LBJ 6.5
LBJ LBJ
Drama, Biography 2016, USA
Hot Pursuit 5.7
Hot Pursuit Hot Pursuit
Comedy, Action 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Pan Am 7.3
Pan Am
Drama, Thriller 2011, USA
The Accidental Husband 6.5
The Accidental Husband The Accidental Husband
Comedy 2007, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Scrubs 8.2
Scrubs
Drama, Comedy 2001, USA
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