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About
Filmography
Michael Mosley
Michael Mosley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Mosley
Michael Mosley
Michael Mosley
Date of Birth
16 September 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Scrubs
(2001)
7.6
Ballard
(2025)
7.3
Pan Am
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Sci-Fi
Sitcom
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2022
2020
2017
2016
2015
2011
2007
2001
All
10
Films
4
TV Shows
6
Actor
10
Scrubs
Comedy, Sitcom
2026, USA
7.6
Ballard
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
6.9
The Calling
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, USA
6.6
Next
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, USA
6.2
A Crooked Somebody
A Crooked Somebody
Crime, Drama, Detective
2017, USA
6.5
LBJ
LBJ
Drama, Biography
2016, USA
5.7
Hot Pursuit
Hot Pursuit
Comedy, Action
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Pan Am
Drama, Thriller
2011, USA
6.5
The Accidental Husband
The Accidental Husband
Comedy
2007, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.2
Scrubs
Drama, Comedy
2001, USA
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