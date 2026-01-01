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About
Filmography
Gerardo Celasco
Gerardo Celasco
Kinoafisha
Persons
Gerardo Celasco
Gerardo Celasco
Gerardo Celasco
Date of Birth
8 April 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
7.8
StartUp
(2016)
7.6
Rizzoli & Isles
(2010)
Filmography
M.I.A.
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2026, USA
6.3
Pulse
Drama
2025, USA
7
The Waterfront
Drama
2025, USA
6
Swimming with Sharks
Drama
2022, USA
5.7
Devil in Ohio
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Horror,
2022, Canada/USA
6.6
Next
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, USA
7.8
StartUp
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2016, USA
7
The Player
Drama, Action, Thriller
2015, USA
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