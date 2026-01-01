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Gerardo Celasco
Gerardo Celasco Gerardo Celasco
Kinoafisha Persons Gerardo Celasco

Gerardo Celasco

Gerardo Celasco

Date of Birth
8 April 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)
StartUp 7.8
StartUp (2016)
Rizzoli & Isles 7.6
Rizzoli & Isles (2010)

Filmography

M.I.A.
M.I.A.
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2026, USA
Pulse 6.3
Pulse
Drama 2025, USA
The Waterfront 7
The Waterfront
Drama 2025, USA
Swimming with Sharks 6
Swimming with Sharks
Drama 2022, USA
Devil in Ohio 5.7
Devil in Ohio
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Horror, 2022, Canada/USA
Next 6.6
Next
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, USA
StartUp 7.8
StartUp
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2016, USA
The Player 7
The Player
Drama, Action, Thriller 2015, USA
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