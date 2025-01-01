Menu
Best Series About AI and Robots

Best Series About AI and Robots

TV series about artificial intelligence and robots prompt viewers to reflect on the ethical and social questions linked to technological advancement. They explore themes of self-awareness, emotion, and the relationship between humans and machines. Such series can also offer inspiration for thinking about the future of society and technological progress.

Murderbot
Murderbot
Action, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
0.0
Cassandra
Cassandra
Thriller 2025, Germany
0.0
Kiberslav
Kiberslav
Animation, Action, Sci-Fi 2024, Russia
0.0
Sunny
Sunny
Drama, Comedy 2024, USA
0.0
Dark Matter
Dark Matter
Sci-Fi 2024, USA
0.0
Terminator Zero
Terminator Zero
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
0.0
Shatter Belt
Shatter Belt
Sci-Fi 2024, USA
0.0
Mrs. Davis
Mrs. Davis
Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2023, USA
0.0
Class of '09
Class of '09
Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, USA
0.0
Delete
Delete
Drama, Thriller 2023, Thailand
0.0
Lyusya
Lyusya
Drama, Comedy 2021, Russia
0.0
Upload
Upload
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Detective 2020, USA
8.0
Devs
Devs
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective 2020, USA/Great Britain
6.0
Raised by Wolves
Raised by Wolves
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, USA
0.0
Next
Next
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, USA
0.0
Code 404
Code 404
Comedy 2020, Great Britain
0.0
Love, Death & Robots
Love, Death & Robots
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2019, USA
0.0
Lost in Space
Lost in Space
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
5.0
Altered Carbon
Altered Carbon
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
8.0
Maniac
Maniac
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
6.0
Better Than Us
Better Than Us
Drama, Sci-Fi 2018, Russia
7.0
Are You Human Too?
Are You Human Too?
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Detective 2018, South Korea
8.0
The Orville
The Orville
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
7.0
Westworld
Westworld
Drama, Sci-Fi, Western 2016, USA
8.0
Travelers
Travelers
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
8.0
Humans
Humans
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2015, Great Britain/USA/Sweden
6.0
The 100
The 100
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
7.0
Intelligence
Intelligence
Action, Sci-Fi 2014, USA/Canada
0.0
Almost Human
Almost Human
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
7.0
Real Humans
Real Humans
Drama, Sci-Fi 2012, Sweden
0.0
From emotional androids to ethical dilemmas, these AI and robot series explore the fine line between man and machine — and what it means for our future.

