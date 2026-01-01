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Nancy Drew
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Nancy Drew (2021)
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"Nancy Drew" cast
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Kennedy McMann
Nancy Drew
Leah Lewis
Maddison Jaizani
Bess Marvin
Tunji Kasim
Alex Saxon
Ace
Riley Smith
Ryan Hudson
Scott Wolf
Carson Drew
Carmen Moore
Katie Findlay
Aadila Dosani
Peter Shinkoda
Tian Richards
Ryan-James Hatanaka
Andrew Airlie
Jeryl Prescott
Teryl Rothery
Kett Turton
David Cubitt
Anja Savcic
LeVar Burton
Praneet Akilla
Luke Baines
Anthony Natale
Judith Maxie
Steve Bacic
Alison Thornton
Rukiya Bernard
Shannon Kook-Chun
Erin Karpluk
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