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Leah Lewis
Leah Lewis Leah Lewis
Kinoafisha Persons Leah Lewis

Leah Lewis

Leah Lewis

Date of Birth
9 December 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Elemental 8.0
Elemental (2023)
The Half of It 6.9
The Half of It (2020)
Nancy Drew 6.8
Nancy Drew (2019)

Filmography

The Tiger's Apprentice 5.9
The Tiger's Apprentice The Tiger's Apprentice
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
Elemental 8
Elemental Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
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The Half of It 6.9
The Half of It The Half of It
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
How to Deter a Robber 6.6
How to Deter a Robber How to Deter a Robber
Comedy, Crime 2020, USA
Nancy Drew 6.8
Nancy Drew
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, USA
Charmed 5
Charmed
Drama, Detective, Mystery 2018, USA
Light as a Feather 6.4
Light as a Feather
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
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