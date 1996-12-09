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Filmography
Leah Lewis
Leah Lewis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leah Lewis
Leah Lewis
Leah Lewis
Date of Birth
9 December 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.0
Elemental
(2023)
6.9
The Half of It
(2020)
6.8
Nancy Drew
(2019)
Filmography
5.9
The Tiger's Apprentice
The Tiger's Apprentice
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
8
Elemental
Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Half of It
The Half of It
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
6.6
How to Deter a Robber
How to Deter a Robber
Comedy, Crime
2020, USA
6.8
Nancy Drew
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, USA
5
Charmed
Drama, Detective, Mystery
2018, USA
6.4
Light as a Feather
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
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