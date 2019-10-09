Menu
Ratings
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.7
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew (2019 - 2023)

Nancy Drew 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 46 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

Nancy has always been a very curious child. In her childhood, she saw her parents digging up a huge mysterious chest in the backyard. Since then, she has been searching everywhere for riddles and their answers. The place where Nancy was born and raised is perfect for this, as the whole area is steeped in mystery. There are terrible legends circulating about the small town. She solved her first case as a teenager. Thanks to her observant nature, the police were able to save a little girl from the clutches of a maniac. Together with the young detective, we will delve into the life of a small seaside town where mystical events unfold...
Нэнси Дрю - trailer четвертого сезона
Nancy Drew  trailer четвертого сезона
Cast Characters
Kennedy McMann
Kennedy McMann Nancy Drew
Riley Smith
Riley Smith Ryan Hudson
Tunji Kasim
Tunji Kasim Ned "Nick" Nickerson
Scott Wolf
Scott Wolf Carson Drew
Alvina August
Alvina August Detective Karen Hart
Alex Saxon
Alex Saxon Ace
TV series in Collections
TV Series About Female Detectives TV Series About Female Detectives

Series rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Nancy Drew - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 18 episodes
 
Nancy Drew - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 18 episodes
 
Nancy Drew - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 13 episodes
 
Nancy Drew - Season 4 Season 4
2023, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
