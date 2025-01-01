Alvina August

Menu
Date of Birth
2 August 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 3 TV Shows 3 Actress 6
Animal Control
Animal Control
Comedy 2023, USA
Woke
Woke
Comedy 2020, USA
Deliver by Christmas 6.6
Deliver by Christmas Deliver by Christmas
Comedy, Romantic 2020, USA
Nancy Drew 6.9
Nancy Drew
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, USA
Noelle 6.3
Noelle Nicole / Noelle
Family, Fantasy 2019, USA
The Intruder 5.7
The Intruder The Intruder
Horror, Drama, Thriller, Detective 2019, USA
