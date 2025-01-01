Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alvina August
Alvina August
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alvina August
Alvina August
Alvina August
Date of Birth
2 August 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
6.9
Nancy Drew
(2019)
6.6
Deliver by Christmas
(2020)
6.3
Noelle
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2020
2019
All
6
Films
3
TV Shows
3
Actress
6
Animal Control
Comedy
2023, USA
Woke
Comedy
2020, USA
6.6
Deliver by Christmas
Deliver by Christmas
Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA
6.9
Nancy Drew
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, USA
6.3
Noelle
Nicole / Noelle
Family, Fantasy
2019, USA
5.7
The Intruder
The Intruder
Horror, Drama, Thriller, Detective
2019, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree