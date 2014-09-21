Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mr. Pickles poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mr. Pickles

Mr. Pickles (2014 - 2020)

Mr. Pickles 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 15 minutes
TV channel Adult Swim
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Mr. Pickles" is an adult animated series that tells the story of the unusual American Goodman family. Representatives of several generations peacefully live under one roof in a quiet suburban town, as if taken from a postcard. One day, spouses Beverly and Stanley get a cute dog for their six-year-old son Tommy, who immediately becomes everyone's favorite. No one could have imagined that behind the mask of this four-legged friend hides a sadist and lover of occult sciences, capable of manipulating other animals.
Creator
Will Carsola
Dave Stewart
Cast
Cast
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields
Frank Collison
John Ennis
Alex Désert
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Mr. Pickles - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 10 episodes
 
Mr. Pickles - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 10 episodes
 
Mr. Pickles - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 10 episodes
 
Mr. Pickles - Season 4 Season 4
2019, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more