"Mr. Pickles" is an adult animated series that tells the story of the unusual American Goodman family. Representatives of several generations peacefully live under one roof in a quiet suburban town, as if taken from a postcard. One day, spouses Beverly and Stanley get a cute dog for their six-year-old son Tommy, who immediately becomes everyone's favorite. No one could have imagined that behind the mask of this four-legged friend hides a sadist and lover of occult sciences, capable of manipulating other animals.

Expand