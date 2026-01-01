Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mindhunter Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Mindhunter (2017)

"Mindhunter" cast All info
Sonny Valicenti
Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff
Holden Ford
Marianne Bayard
Lee Sellars
Ninkovich
Holt McCallany
Holt McCallany
Bill Tench
Marc Kudisch
Roger Wade
Alex Morf
Joe Tuttle
Gregg Smith
Cotter Smith
Cotter Smith
Unit Chief Shepard David H. Holmes
David H. Holmes
Cody Miller Anna Torv
Anna Torv
Happy Anderson
Jerry Brudos
Felix Solis
Felix Solis
Detective Molina Joseph Cross
Joseph Cross
Benjamin Barnwright Benjamin J. Cain Jr.
Benjamin J. Cain Jr.
Suzanne Hevner
Janet Ebner
Christopher Mann
Armstrong
Hannah Gross
Hannah Gross
Debbie Mitford Catherine Curtin
Catherine Curtin
Adam Zastrow
Gene Devier
Javon Johnson
Jason Davis
Tommy Nohilly
Jim Conor
Jordan Gelber
Peter Rathman
Sam Strike
Sam Strike
Andrew Sensenig
Andrew Sensenig
Dr. Henry Cale
Austin Archer
Pinto Driver
Jesse C. Boyd
Frank Janderman
Adam Kroloff
Shoe Store Clerk
Cameron Britton
Cameron Britton
Edmund Kemper
Stacey Roca
Nancy Tench
Peter Murnik
Detective Carver
Rhoda Griffis
Rhoda Griffis
Esther Mayweather
Thomas Philip O'Neill
Leo Buchanan
Enid Graham
Mrs. Wade
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more