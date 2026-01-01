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Mindhunter
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Mindhunter (2017)
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"Mindhunter" cast
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Sonny Valicenti
Jonathan Groff
Holden Ford
Marianne Bayard
Lee Sellars
Ninkovich
Holt McCallany
Bill Tench
Marc Kudisch
Roger Wade
Alex Morf
Joe Tuttle
Gregg Smith
Cotter Smith
Unit Chief Shepard
David H. Holmes
Cody Miller
Anna Torv
Happy Anderson
Jerry Brudos
Felix Solis
Detective Molina
Joseph Cross
Benjamin Barnwright
Benjamin J. Cain Jr.
Suzanne Hevner
Janet Ebner
Christopher Mann
Armstrong
Hannah Gross
Debbie Mitford
Catherine Curtin
Adam Zastrow
Gene Devier
Javon Johnson
Jason Davis
Tommy Nohilly
Jim Conor
Jordan Gelber
Peter Rathman
Sam Strike
Andrew Sensenig
Dr. Henry Cale
Austin Archer
Pinto Driver
Jesse C. Boyd
Frank Janderman
Adam Kroloff
Shoe Store Clerk
Cameron Britton
Edmund Kemper
Stacey Roca
Nancy Tench
Peter Murnik
Detective Carver
Rhoda Griffis
Esther Mayweather
Thomas Philip O'Neill
Leo Buchanan
Enid Graham
Mrs. Wade
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