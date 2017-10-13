Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Mindhunter
Seasons
Mindhunter All seasons
MINDHUNTER
18+
Production year
2017
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
Streaming service
Netflix
Series rating
7.7
Rate
13
votes
8.6
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Mindhunter"
Season 1
10 episodes
13 October 2017
Season 2
9 episodes
16 August 2019
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree