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Kinoafisha TV Shows Mindhunter Awards

"Mindhunter" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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