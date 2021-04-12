Menu
Russian
Milicioner s Rublevki poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Milicioner s Rublevki

Milicioner s Rublevki (2021 - …)

Милиционер с Рублевки 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Militiaman from Rublyovka" is a prequel to the popular TV series "Policeman from Rublyovka" on TNT channel. The story is set in the 90s, when young Volodya Yakovlev crosses the threshold of the police academy and starts working at the precinct in Rublyovka. His partner is the already familiar Maria Gudkova, with whom Yakovlev tackles dubious cases: they search for the "directors" of fake sequels to popular action movies, and they chase after a suitcase with "MMM" tickets. "Militiaman from Rublyovka" will depict the challenges of Volodya Yakovlev's service, the origins of his catchphrases, and the fears that will stay with him for many years.
Cast
Artem Suchkov
Dmitry Yachevsky
Yuriy Grubnik
Sergey Efremov
Olga Vinichenko
Artem Zhigulin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
5.7 IMDb
Seasons
Milicioner s Rublevki - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 16 episodes
 
Milicioner s Rublevki - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
