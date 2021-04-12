"Militiaman from Rublyovka" is a prequel to the popular TV series "Policeman from Rublyovka" on TNT channel. The story is set in the 90s, when young Volodya Yakovlev crosses the threshold of the police academy and starts working at the precinct in Rublyovka. His partner is the already familiar Maria Gudkova, with whom Yakovlev tackles dubious cases: they search for the "directors" of fake sequels to popular action movies, and they chase after a suitcase with "MMM" tickets. "Militiaman from Rublyovka" will depict the challenges of Volodya Yakovlev's service, the origins of his catchphrases, and the fears that will stay with him for many years.

