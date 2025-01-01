Menu
Metalocalypse Quotes

Metalocalypse quotes

Dr. Rockso I'm Dr. Rockzo, the rock and roll clown! I do cocaine!
Multiple Brutal!
Dr. Rockso My video was banned from music television, cause you could see my junk... through my jumpsuit.
Dr. Rockso Whadda you do for a living, sell shoes? Cooka-yayah-o!
[repeated line]
Toki Wartooth Wowee!
