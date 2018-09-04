Menu
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mayans M.C.

Mayans M.C. (2018 - 2023)

Mayans M.C. 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel FX
Runtime 37 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Mayans M.C." is a multi-series crime show that is a spin-off of the cult series "Sons of Anarchy." The story takes place two years after the events of the prequel's finale. The main character is biker Ezekiel Reyes, who aspires to join the ranks of the renowned motorcycle club, the Mayans M.C. This exclusive club, located on the border of Mexico and the United States, doesn't accept just anyone. However, these conditions don't deter our hero. He isn't even bothered by the members of the local drug cartel, who clearly aren't pleased with the arrival of a foreigner. Will Ezekiel be able to earn their approval?
Майянцы - trailer пятого сезона
Mayans M.C.  trailer пятого сезона
Creator
Kurt Sutter
Carla Baratta Adelita
Emilio Rivera Marcus Alvarez
Michael Irby Obispo "Bishop" Losa
Sarah Bolger
Sarah Bolger Emily
Edward James Olmos
Edward James Olmos Felipe Reyes
Series rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Mayans M.C. - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
Mayans M.C. - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
Mayans M.C. - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 10 episodes
 
Mayans M.C. - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 10 episodes
 
Mayans M.C. - Season 5 Season 5
2023, 10 episodes
 
Stills
