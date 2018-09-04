"Mayans M.C." is a multi-series crime show that is a spin-off of the cult series "Sons of Anarchy." The story takes place two years after the events of the prequel's finale. The main character is biker Ezekiel Reyes, who aspires to join the ranks of the renowned motorcycle club, the Mayans M.C. This exclusive club, located on the border of Mexico and the United States, doesn't accept just anyone. However, these conditions don't deter our hero. He isn't even bothered by the members of the local drug cartel, who clearly aren't pleased with the arrival of a foreigner. Will Ezekiel be able to earn their approval?

