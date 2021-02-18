Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
KAMAZ. Extreme Racing poster
KAMAZ. Extreme Racing poster
KAMAZ. Extreme Racing poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows KAMAZ. Extreme Racing

KAMAZ. Extreme Racing (2021 - …)

Мастер 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Premier
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Master" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of sports drama. The story revolves around Denis Sazonov, a former racing team pilot who is determined to revive his career after a long hiatus. However, this proves to be extremely challenging. It quickly becomes clear that Sazonov was fired for unacceptable behavior. His scandalous departure seriously tarnished his reputation. The main character yearns to regain the respect of his fellow athletes and the love of his fans. In order to achieve this, he is willing to win the future rally. Unfortunately, no one wants to bring him back into the team. As a result, Denis takes a job as a janitor at "KAMAZ-Master". He goes through all the stages of career growth, enduring arrogance and mockery from others without complaint...
Cast
Cast
Igor Petrenko
Igor Petrenko
Aristarh Venes
Aristarh Venes
Anatoliy Belyy
Anatoliy Belyy
Sergey Shakurov
Sergey Shakurov
Makar Zaporozhskiy
Makar Zaporozhskiy
Ingrid Olerinskaya
Ingrid Olerinskaya
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
KAMAZ. Extreme Racing - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more