"Master" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of sports drama. The story revolves around Denis Sazonov, a former racing team pilot who is determined to revive his career after a long hiatus. However, this proves to be extremely challenging. It quickly becomes clear that Sazonov was fired for unacceptable behavior. His scandalous departure seriously tarnished his reputation. The main character yearns to regain the respect of his fellow athletes and the love of his fans. In order to achieve this, he is willing to win the future rally. Unfortunately, no one wants to bring him back into the team. As a result, Denis takes a job as a janitor at "KAMAZ-Master". He goes through all the stages of career growth, enduring arrogance and mockery from others without complaint...

Expand