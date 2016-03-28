"Maigret" is a multi-series European show in the detective genre. The plot of the series is based on a popular book series and tells the story of a renowned detective living in France. Maigret has developed his unique method of finding criminals, which allows him to solve even the most complex cases. Maigret unravels each crime in his own extremely unhurried manner, while discovering the truth where no one else would think to look. Over time, the whole world becomes aware of this extraordinary detective.

