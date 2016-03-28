Menu
Russian
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Maigret at the Crossroads

Maigret at the Crossroads (2016 - 2017)

Maigret 18+
Production year 2016
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 1 hour 27 minutes
TV channel ITV
Runtime 11 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"Maigret" is a multi-series European show in the detective genre. The plot of the series is based on a popular book series and tells the story of a renowned detective living in France. Maigret has developed his unique method of finding criminals, which allows him to solve even the most complex cases. Maigret unravels each crime in his own extremely unhurried manner, while discovering the truth where no one else would think to look. Over time, the whole world becomes aware of this extraordinary detective.
Мегрэ - trailer
Maigret at the Crossroads  trailer
Cast
Rowan Atkinson
Mark Heap
Lucy Cohu
Shaun Dingwall
Hugh Simon
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Maigret at the Crossroads - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 2 episodes
 
Maigret at the Crossroads - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 2 episodes
 
Season 2016
2016, 2 episodes
 
Season 2017
2017, 2 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
