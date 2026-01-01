Menu
Mark Heap
Date of Birth
13 May 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Spaced 8.4
Spaced (1999)
Lark Rise to Candleford 8.2
Lark Rise to Candleford (2008)
Green Wing 8.2
Green Wing (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree The Magic Faraway Tree
Adventure, Family 2025, USA
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin 6.8
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin
Comedy, History 2024, Great Britain
Piglets
Piglets
Comedy 2024, Great Britain
Time Travel Is Dangerous 5.5
Time Travel Is Dangerous Time Travel Is Dangerous
Comedy 2024, Great Britain
The House 6.7
The House
Animation, Drama, Comedy 2022, USA/Great Britain
The School for Good and Evil 5.9
The School for Good and Evil The School for Good and Evil
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2022, USA
Maigret at the Crossroads 7.4
Maigret at the Crossroads
Drama, Crime, Detective 2016, Great Britain
Friday Night Dinner 8.1
Friday Night Dinner
Comedy, Family 2011, Great Britain
Lark Rise to Candleford 8.2
Lark Rise to Candleford
Drama 2008, Great Britain
scoop 6.9
scoop Scoop
Comedy 2006, USA / Great Britain
Green Wing 8.2
Green Wing
Drama, Comedy 2004, Great Britain
The Calcium Kid 5.6
The Calcium Kid The Calcium Kid
Comedy, Sport 2004, Great Britain
Spaced 8.4
Spaced
Comedy 1999, Great Britain
How Do You Want Me? 7.3
How Do You Want Me?
Comedy, Drama 1998, Great Britain
