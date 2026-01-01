Menu
Mark Heap
Mark Heap
Mark Heap
Mark Heap
Mark Heap
Date of Birth
13 May 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.4
Spaced
(1999)
8.2
Lark Rise to Candleford
(2008)
8.2
Green Wing
(2004)
Filmography
14
Films
5
TV Shows
9
Actor
14
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
Adventure, Family
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin
Comedy, History
2024, Great Britain
Piglets
Comedy
2024, Great Britain
5.5
Time Travel Is Dangerous
Time Travel Is Dangerous
Comedy
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.7
The House
Animation, Drama, Comedy
2022, USA/Great Britain
5.9
The School for Good and Evil
The School for Good and Evil
Action, Drama, Fantasy
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Maigret at the Crossroads
Drama, Crime, Detective
2016, Great Britain
8.1
Friday Night Dinner
Comedy, Family
2011, Great Britain
8.2
Lark Rise to Candleford
Drama
2008, Great Britain
6.9
scoop
Scoop
Comedy
2006, USA / Great Britain
8.2
Green Wing
Drama, Comedy
2004, Great Britain
5.6
The Calcium Kid
The Calcium Kid
Comedy, Sport
2004, Great Britain
8.4
Spaced
Comedy
1999, Great Britain
7.3
How Do You Want Me?
Comedy, Drama
1998, Great Britain
