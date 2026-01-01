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Leo Staar
Leo Staar Leo Staar
Kinoafisha Persons Leo Staar

Leo Staar

Leo Staar

Date of Birth
24 July 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Horror actor, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Maigret at the Crossroads 7.4
Maigret at the Crossroads (2016)
War of the Worlds: The Attack 4.6
War of the Worlds: The Attack (2023)

Filmography

War of the Worlds: The Attack 4.6
War of the Worlds: The Attack War of the Worlds: The Attack
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Maigret at the Crossroads 7.4
Maigret at the Crossroads
Drama, Crime, Detective 2016, Great Britain
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