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Filmography
Leo Staar
Leo Staar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leo Staar
Leo Staar
Leo Staar
Date of Birth
24 July 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Maigret at the Crossroads
(2016)
4.6
War of the Worlds: The Attack
(2023)
Filmography
4.6
War of the Worlds: The Attack
War of the Worlds: The Attack
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.4
Maigret at the Crossroads
Drama, Crime, Detective
2016, Great Britain
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