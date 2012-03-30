Menu
Magic City All seasons
Magic City
18+
Production year
2012
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
Starz
Series rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Magic City"
Season 1
8 episodes
30 March 2012 - 1 June 2012
Season 2
8 episodes
14 June 2013 - 9 August 2013
