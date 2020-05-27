Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Love Life

Love Life (2020 - …)

Love Life 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service HBO Max
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Love Life" is a melodramatic series that follows the life of a girl named Darby over several years, focusing on her relationships. Darby meets various people by chance, whether it's at karaoke, a party, or those who were previously in her life and have become available again by fate. Her relationships always come to an end, but it's just another step towards finding true love, as sociologists believe that on average, one needs to meet and part ways with seven partners before finding the one they will be with forever.
Личная жизнь - teaser второго сезона
Love Life  teaser второго сезона
Creator
Sam Boyd
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick Darby Carter
Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville Narrator
Peter Vack
Peter Vack Jim
Zoë Chao
Zoë Chao Sara Yang
Sasha Compère
Sasha Compère Mallory
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Love Life - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
Love Life - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
