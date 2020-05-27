"Love Life" is a melodramatic series that follows the life of a girl named Darby over several years, focusing on her relationships. Darby meets various people by chance, whether it's at karaoke, a party, or those who were previously in her life and have become available again by fate. Her relationships always come to an end, but it's just another step towards finding true love, as sociologists believe that on average, one needs to meet and part ways with seven partners before finding the one they will be with forever.

Expand