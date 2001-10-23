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Filmography
Mina Sundwall
Mina Sundwall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mina Sundwall
Mina Sundwall
Mina Sundwall
Date of Birth
23 October 2001
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.0
Murdaugh: Death in the Family
(2025)
6.9
Lost in Space
(2018)
Filmography
7
Murdaugh: Death in the Family
Drama, Crime,
2025, USA
6.9
Lost in Space
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
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