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Kinoafisha TV Shows Lost in Space Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Lost in Space"

Music from "Lost in Space" All info
Lost In Space (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)
Lost In Space (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack) 29 tracks. Christopher Lennertz
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Lost In Space: Season 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)
Lost In Space: Season 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack) 28 tracks. Christopher Lennertz
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Lost in Space: Season 3 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series)
Lost in Space: Season 3 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) 26 tracks. Ajay Friese, Christopher Lennertz
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Title Artist Time
1 Main Titles Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 1:11
2 Crash Landing Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 1:12
3 Will Exploring Christopher Lennertz 5:05
4 Moby Dick Christopher Lennertz 2:49
5 Will and the Robot Christopher Lennertz 7:28
6 Danger Will Robinson Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 3:32
7 Family Chores Fugue Christopher Lennertz 4:16
8 To the Chariot Christopher Lennertz 3:38
9 Smith / The Forest Christopher Lennertz 3:16
10 Dump the Fuel Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 3:12
11 Flowers / Father and Son Christopher Lennertz 3:33
12 Waterfall Christopher Lennertz 4:18
13 Illumination Christopher Lennertz 4:40
14 Maureen at Work Christopher Lennertz 1:28
15 Maureen Flies (feat. Lisbeth Scott) Christopher Lennertz 1:13
16 Race the Minefield Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 3:51
17 Ultimate Sacrifice Christopher Lennertz 3:55
18 Here We Go Christopher Lennertz / Alexander Bornstein 2:49
19 Saying Goodbye Christopher Lennertz 2:45
20 Alien Ship Christopher Lennertz 3:34
21 The Resolute Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 3:18
22 End Credits Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 1:13
23 Back To the Ship (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 6:20
24 Great Job (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz / Alexander Bornstein 4:31
25 Disconnecting (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 4:17
26 Cheering Up Will (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 1:40
27 Melting Judy Out (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 1:15
28 Launch (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 4:27
29 Backwards (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 0:51
Listen to songs from "Lost in Space" (2018) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Lost in Space" in different languages are free for listening online.
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