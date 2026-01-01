Lost In Space (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack) 29 tracks. Christopher Lennertz Listen Lost In Space: Season 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack) 28 tracks. Christopher Lennertz Listen Lost in Space: Season 3 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) 26 tracks. Ajay Friese, Christopher Lennertz Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Main Titles Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 1:11 2 Crash Landing Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 1:12 3 Will Exploring Christopher Lennertz 5:05 4 Moby Dick Christopher Lennertz 2:49 5 Will and the Robot Christopher Lennertz 7:28 6 Danger Will Robinson Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 3:32 7 Family Chores Fugue Christopher Lennertz 4:16 8 To the Chariot Christopher Lennertz 3:38 9 Smith / The Forest Christopher Lennertz 3:16 10 Dump the Fuel Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 3:12 11 Flowers / Father and Son Christopher Lennertz 3:33 12 Waterfall Christopher Lennertz 4:18 13 Illumination Christopher Lennertz 4:40 14 Maureen at Work Christopher Lennertz 1:28 15 Maureen Flies (feat. Lisbeth Scott) Christopher Lennertz 1:13 16 Race the Minefield Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 3:51 17 Ultimate Sacrifice Christopher Lennertz 3:55 18 Here We Go Christopher Lennertz / Alexander Bornstein 2:49 19 Saying Goodbye Christopher Lennertz 2:45 20 Alien Ship Christopher Lennertz 3:34 21 The Resolute Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 3:18 22 End Credits Christopher Lennertz / John Williams 1:13 23 Back To the Ship (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 6:20 24 Great Job (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz / Alexander Bornstein 4:31 25 Disconnecting (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 4:17 26 Cheering Up Will (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 1:40 27 Melting Judy Out (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 1:15 28 Launch (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 4:27 29 Backwards (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 0:51

Listen to songs from "Lost in Space" (2018) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Lost in Space" in different languages are free for listening online.