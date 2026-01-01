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Kinoafisha
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Lost Girl
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Lost Girl (2011)
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"Lost Girl" cast
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Anna Silk
Bo Dennis
Kristen Holden-Reid
Ksenia Solo
Zoie Palmer
Rick Howland
K.C. Collins
Anthony Lemke
Lina Roessler
Paul Amos
Vincent Walsh
Aaron Ashmore
Kate Trotter
Natalie Brown
Paulino Nunes
Athena Karkanis
Salvatore Antonio
Erica Luttrell
Steven Yaffee
Cristina Rosato
Kate Lynch
Joe Pingue
Sterling Jarvis
Von Flores
Raoul Max Trujillo
Bruce Beaton
Jayne Eastwood
Emmanuelle Vaugier
Jason Blicker
Ingrid Kavelaars
Andrew Jackson
Ho Chow
Michael Cram
Conrad Coates
Joanne Boland
Chad Connell
Alisen Down
Catherine Fitch
Genelle Williams
Kristina Pesic
Katie Boland
Chris Hoffman
Pamela Matthews
Seán Cullen
Greg Bryk
Tim Campbell
Richard Clarkin
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