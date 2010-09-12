Menu
Lost Girl All seasons
Lost Girl
16+
Production year
2010
Country
Canada
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
Showcase
Series rating
8.1
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Lost Girl"
Season 1
13 episodes
12 September 2010 - 12 December 2010
Season 2
22 episodes
4 September 2011 - 1 April 2012
Season 3
13 episodes
6 January 2013 - 14 April 2013
Season 4
13 episodes
10 November 2013 - 16 February 2014
Season 5
16 episodes
7 December 2014 - 25 October 2015
