Lost Girl 16+
Production year 2010
Country Canada
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Showcase

Series rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
All seasons of "Lost Girl"
Lost Girl - Season 1 Season 1
13 episodes 12 September 2010 - 12 December 2010
 
Lost Girl - Season 2 Season 2
22 episodes 4 September 2011 - 1 April 2012
 
Lost Girl - Season 3 Season 3
13 episodes 6 January 2013 - 14 April 2013
 
Lost Girl - Season 4 Season 4
13 episodes 10 November 2013 - 16 February 2014
 
Lost Girl - Season 5 Season 5
16 episodes 7 December 2014 - 25 October 2015
 
