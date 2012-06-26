Menu
Line of Duty All seasons
Line of Duty
16+
Production year
2012
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
BBC One
Series rating
8.8
Rate
10
votes
8.7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Line of Duty"
Season 1
5 episodes
26 June 2012 - 24 July 2012
Season 2
6 episodes
12 February 2014 - 19 March 2014
Season 3
6 episodes
24 March 2016 - 28 April 2016
Season 4
6 episodes
26 March 2017 - 30 April 2017
Season 5
6 episodes
31 March 2019 - 5 May 2019
Season 6
7 episodes
21 March 2021 - 2 May 2021
