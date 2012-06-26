Menu
Line of Duty poster
Line of Duty

Line of Duty All seasons

Line of Duty 16+
Production year 2012
Country Great Britain
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One

Series rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
8.7 IMDb
All seasons of "Line of Duty"
Line of Duty - Season 1 Season 1
5 episodes 26 June 2012 - 24 July 2012
 
Line of Duty - Season 2 Season 2
6 episodes 12 February 2014 - 19 March 2014
 
Line of Duty - Season 3 Season 3
6 episodes 24 March 2016 - 28 April 2016
 
Line of Duty - Season 4 Season 4
6 episodes 26 March 2017 - 30 April 2017
 
Line of Duty - Season 5 Season 5
6 episodes 31 March 2019 - 5 May 2019
 
Line of Duty - Season 6 Season 6
7 episodes 21 March 2021 - 2 May 2021
 
