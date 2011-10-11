"Last Man Standing" is one of the most popular American sitcoms that aired for a solid nine years. The story revolves around Mike Baxter, an excellent husband, father of three daughters, and a marketing genius. Being a strong man and a believer in traditions, he struggles to accept modern trends. When his boss assigns him the task of promoting their store, "Man's Man," online, Mike starts a successful video blog where he not only talks about what one can purchase for leisure, fishing, and hunting but also expresses his concerns about his personal life, politics, and the country.

Expand