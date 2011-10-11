Menu
7.9 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Last Man Standing

Last Man Standing (2011 - 2021)

Last Man Standing 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 9 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 97 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Last Man Standing" is one of the most popular American sitcoms that aired for a solid nine years. The story revolves around Mike Baxter, an excellent husband, father of three daughters, and a marketing genius. Being a strong man and a believer in traditions, he struggles to accept modern trends. When his boss assigns him the task of promoting their store, "Man's Man," online, Mike starts a successful video blog where he not only talks about what one can purchase for leisure, fishing, and hunting but also expresses his concerns about his personal life, politics, and the country.
Creator
Jack Burditt
Hector Elizondo
Hector Elizondo Edward "Ed" Alzate
Tim Allen
Tim Allen Mike Baxter
Nancy Travis
Nancy Travis Vanessa Baxter
Amanda Fuller
Amanda Fuller Kristin Beth Baxter
Kaitlyn Dever
Kaitlyn Dever Eve Baxter
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.9
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Last Man Standing - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 24 episodes
 
Last Man Standing - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 18 episodes
 
Last Man Standing - Season 3 Season 3
2013, 22 episodes
 
Last Man Standing - Season 4 Season 4
2014, 22 episodes
 
Last Man Standing - Season 5 Season 5
2015, 22 episodes
 
Last Man Standing - Season 6 Season 6
2016, 22 episodes
 
Last Man Standing - Season 7 Season 7
2018, 22 episodes
 
Last Man Standing - Season 8 Season 8
2020, 21 episodes
 
Last Man Standing - Season 9 Season 9
2021, 21 episodes
 
Stills
