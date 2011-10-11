Menu
TV Shows
Last Man Standing
Seasons
Last Man Standing All seasons
Last Man Standing
16+
Production year
2011
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
Fox
Series rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Last Man Standing"
Season 1
24 episodes
11 October 2011 - 8 May 2012
Season 2
18 episodes
2 November 2012 - 22 March 2013
Season 3
22 episodes
20 September 2013 - 25 April 2014
Season 4
22 episodes
3 October 2014 - 17 April 2015
Season 5
22 episodes
25 September 2015 - 22 April 2016
Season 6
22 episodes
23 September 2016 - 31 March 2017
Season 7
22 episodes
28 September 2018 - 10 May 2019
Season 8
21 episodes
2 January 2020 - 30 April 2020
Season 9
21 episodes
3 January 2021 - 20 May 2021
