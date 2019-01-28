A melodramatic Russian TV series was filmed in 2019 under the direction of Elena Nikolaeva. The main roles were played by Pavel Trubiner, Polina Agureeva, Boris Kamorzin, and Ivan Rudakov. The episodes were filmed in a real clinical hospital. The plot of the film revolves around surgeon Ilya Ladynin, who suddenly loses his wife and plunges into deep depression. Starting as a drama, the series gradually turns into a gripping detective story. The doctor is offered the position of leading the institution's internal investigations department. Tension is maintained throughout each episode, and the series' ending will surprise even the most seasoned viewer.

Expand