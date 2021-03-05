Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kryuk poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kryuk

Kryuk (2021 - …)

Крюк 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Megogo
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Kryuk" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of sports drama. The plot revolves around the once-famous hockey player Nikita Kryukov, who decides to become a sports agent after ending his career. However, this business is full of surprises. The main character tries to build his career as honestly as possible, treating people with humanity. Unfortunately, not all hockey agents have any principles. Nikita does everything in his power to protect his clients, solving not only business but also personal issues. However, Kryukov's own personal life leaves much to be desired. Nevertheless, he is in no hurry to deal with his own problems.
Cast
Cast
Yuriy Kolokolnikov
Yuriy Kolokolnikov
Aleksandr Golubkov
Aleksandr Golubkov
Ekaterina Malikova
Ekaterina Malikova
Aleksey Barabash
Aleksey Barabash
Anton Eldarov
Anton Eldarov
Aleksei Maklakov
Aleksei Maklakov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Kryuk - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
Kryuk - Season 2 Season 2
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more