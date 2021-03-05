"Kryuk" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of sports drama. The plot revolves around the once-famous hockey player Nikita Kryukov, who decides to become a sports agent after ending his career. However, this business is full of surprises. The main character tries to build his career as honestly as possible, treating people with humanity. Unfortunately, not all hockey agents have any principles. Nikita does everything in his power to protect his clients, solving not only business but also personal issues. However, Kryukov's own personal life leaves much to be desired. Nevertheless, he is in no hurry to deal with his own problems.

