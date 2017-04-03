Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Consultant poster
Consultant poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Consultant

Consultant (2017 - 2019)

Консультант 18+
Production year 2017
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 16 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

The series is set in 1990 in the provincial town of Polynsk, where Moscow psychologist Vyacheslav Shirokov arrives to confirm or refute the guilt of a man suspected of multiple murders. Shirokov is a true professional in his field, but his intelligence and attentiveness sometimes irritate the investigators who want to close the case as quickly as possible. Shirokov is forced to collaborate with investigator Bragin, who clearly dislikes him, but for Shirokov, the most important thing is to uncover the truth and find the criminal.
Консультант - trailer первого сезона
Consultant  trailer первого сезона
Cast
Cast
Fyodor Lavrov
Fyodor Lavrov
Kirill Käro
Kirill Käro
Ekaterina Vulichenko
Ekaterina Vulichenko
Ivan Rudakov
Ivan Rudakov
Maksim Drozd
Maksim Drozd
Oleg Chugunov
Oleg Chugunov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Consultant - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 10 episodes
 
Consultant - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more