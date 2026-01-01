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Maxim Drozd 4 photos
Maxim Drozd Maxim Drozd
Kinoafisha Persons Maxim Drozd

Maxim Drozd

Maxim Drozd

Date of Birth
11 March 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Falshivyy flag 7.6
Falshivyy flag (2023)
7.2
Dozhd na iskhode leta (2024)
Naruzhnoe nabliudenie 7.2
Naruzhnoe nabliudenie (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Udar
Action, Detective 2025, Russia
Zdes vse svoi 6.9
Zdes vse svoi
Detective, Romantic 2025, Russia
Tropa gneva
Tropa gneva
Action 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
Dozhd na iskhode leta
Drama 2024, Russia
Poslednyaya klyatva Gippokrata 6.8
Poslednyaya klyatva Gippokrata
Action, Drama 2024, Russia
Falshivyy flag 7.6
Falshivyy flag
Detective 2023, Russia
Empire V 5.2
Empire V Ampir V
Fantasy, Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Ubezhishche 6.6
Ubezhishche Ubezhishche
Thriller, Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Otday svoyu zhizn 3.1
Otday svoyu zhizn
Drama 2021, Russia
Baikal rangers 6.4
Baikal rangers
Action 2021, Russia
Nichto ne sluchaetsya dvazhdy 7.2
Nichto ne sluchaetsya dvazhdy
Drama, Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Smotritel mayaka 4.2
Smotritel mayaka
Detective, Crime 2019, Russia
The Nurse 4.8
The Nurse
Romantic, Detective 2018, Ukraine/Russia
Tescha-komandir
Tescha-komandir
Romantic 2017, Russia
Murka 5.6
Murka
Adventure, Crime, Detective 2017, Russia
Consultant 6.6
Consultant
Detective, Drama 2017, Russia
Under Correction 6.4
Under Correction
Drama, Action, Crime 2017, Russia/Ukraine
Molodoj 4.4
Molodoj Molodoj
Drama 2017, Russia
Under Military Law 6.6
Under Military Law
War, Detective, Drama 2016, Russia/Ukraine
Vlyublennye zhenschiny 5.1
Vlyublennye zhenschiny
Drama, Romantic 2015, Ukraine/Russia
Stanica 4.2
Stanica
Detective, Drama, Crime 2013, Russia
Lovushka
Lovushka
Drama, Crime 2013, Russia
Naruzhnoe nabliudenie 7.2
Naruzhnoe nabliudenie
Drama, Crime, Detective 2012, Russia
Strasti po Chapayu 6.8
Strasti po Chapayu
Drama, History 2012, Ukraine/Russia
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Photos

Максим Дрозд Максим Дрозд Максим Дрозд
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