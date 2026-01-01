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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Photos
4 photos
Maxim Drozd
Maxim Drozd
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maxim Drozd
Maxim Drozd
Maxim Drozd
Date of Birth
11 March 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
Falshivyy flag
(2023)
7.2
Dozhd na iskhode leta
(2024)
7.2
Naruzhnoe nabliudenie
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2006
All
33
Films
9
TV Shows
24
Actor
33
Udar
Action, Detective
2025, Russia
6.9
Zdes vse svoi
Detective, Romantic
2025, Russia
Tropa gneva
Action
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
Dozhd na iskhode leta
Drama
2024, Russia
6.8
Poslednyaya klyatva Gippokrata
Action, Drama
2024, Russia
7.6
Falshivyy flag
Detective
2023, Russia
5.2
Empire V
Ampir V
Fantasy, Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Ubezhishche
Ubezhishche
Thriller, Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
3.1
Otday svoyu zhizn
Drama
2021, Russia
6.4
Baikal rangers
Action
2021, Russia
7.2
Nichto ne sluchaetsya dvazhdy
Drama, Romantic
2019, Ukraine
4.2
Smotritel mayaka
Detective, Crime
2019, Russia
4.8
The Nurse
Romantic, Detective
2018, Ukraine/Russia
Tescha-komandir
Romantic
2017, Russia
5.6
Murka
Adventure, Crime, Detective
2017, Russia
6.6
Consultant
Detective, Drama
2017, Russia
6.4
Under Correction
Drama, Action, Crime
2017, Russia/Ukraine
4.4
Molodoj
Molodoj
Drama
2017, Russia
6.6
Under Military Law
War, Detective, Drama
2016, Russia/Ukraine
5.1
Vlyublennye zhenschiny
Drama, Romantic
2015, Ukraine/Russia
4.2
Stanica
Detective, Drama, Crime
2013, Russia
Lovushka
Drama, Crime
2013, Russia
7.2
Naruzhnoe nabliudenie
Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, Russia
6.8
Strasti po Chapayu
Drama, History
2012, Ukraine/Russia
Show more
Photos
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