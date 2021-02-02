Menu
Russian
IMDb Rating: 7.9
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kid Cosmic

Kid Cosmic (2021 - …)

Kid Cosmic 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 22 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 8 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"Kid Cosmic" is an animated superhero series created by the streaming platform Netflix. The story revolves around a boy named Kid who lives somewhere in the desert of New Mexico. The main character naively dreams of becoming a superhero and saving the world. By chance, he discovers five cosmic power stones, giving him the opportunity to fulfill his long-awaited wish. Kid assembles a team of heroes of different genders, origins, and ages, including Papa G, who can create his own clones, and four-year-old Rosa, who can grow to giant size. Together, they set out to confront the forces of evil that constantly try to take over the world.
Космобой - trailer третьего сезона
Kid Cosmic  trailer третьего сезона
Cast
Tom Kenney
Tom Kenney
Fred Tatasciore
Fred Tatasciore
Keith Ferguson
Grey Griffin
Grey Griffin
Eric Bauza
Eric Bauza
Amanda Céline Miller
Cast and Crew
Series rating

7.9 IMDb
Seasons
Kid Cosmic - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
Kid Cosmic - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 8 episodes
 
Kid Cosmic - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 6 episodes
 
