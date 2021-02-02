"Kid Cosmic" is an animated superhero series created by the streaming platform Netflix. The story revolves around a boy named Kid who lives somewhere in the desert of New Mexico. The main character naively dreams of becoming a superhero and saving the world. By chance, he discovers five cosmic power stones, giving him the opportunity to fulfill his long-awaited wish. Kid assembles a team of heroes of different genders, origins, and ages, including Papa G, who can create his own clones, and four-year-old Rosa, who can grow to giant size. Together, they set out to confront the forces of evil that constantly try to take over the world.

