IMDb Rating: 6.8
Kazus Kukockogo

Kazus Kukockogo (2006 - 2006)

Казус Кукоцкого 18+
Production year 2006
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Kazus Kukotsky" is a series about a brilliant gynecologist who lived and worked during a time when genetics was deemed pseudoscience by the Soviet Union. Pavel Alexeevich fights against the government's decree to ban artificial termination of pregnancy and impose criminal penalties for abortion. Half a century has passed, yet this issue remains relevant. Even now, humanity has not reached a consensus on this controversial question, which makes everyone either an opponent or a supporter of the famous doctor's work.
Cast
Cast
Yuriy Tsurilo
Elena Drobysheva
Ilya Lyubimov
Anastasiya Melnikova
Raisa Ryazanova
Larisa Luzhina
Cast and Crew

6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2006, 12 episodes
 
Stills
