"Kazus Kukotsky" is a series about a brilliant gynecologist who lived and worked during a time when genetics was deemed pseudoscience by the Soviet Union. Pavel Alexeevich fights against the government's decree to ban artificial termination of pregnancy and impose criminal penalties for abortion. Half a century has passed, yet this issue remains relevant. Even now, humanity has not reached a consensus on this controversial question, which makes everyone either an opponent or a supporter of the famous doctor's work.

Expand