Mariya Kuznetsova

Date of Birth
17 February 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Italian 7.2
The Italian (2005)
Ancestral Land 7.0
Ancestral Land (2017)
Taurus 6.8
Taurus (2000)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Teatr v kino: Voskresenie
Teatr v kino: Voskresenie
Theatrical 2025, Russia
Tickets
Ancestral Land 7
Ancestral Land
Drama, War 2017, Russia
Vzyatki gladki
Drama, Comedy 2009, Russia
Dvoynaya propazha 2.7
Dvoynaya propazha Dvoynaya propazha
Crime 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Kazus Kukockogo 6.6
Kazus Kukockogo
Drama 2006, Russia
Vy ne ostavite menya 5.7
Vy ne ostavite menya Vy ne ostavite menya
History, Romantic, Drama 2006, Russia
Travesti 6.2
Travesti Travesti
Romantic 2006, Russia
Dreaming of Space 6.5
Dreaming of Space Kosmos kak predchuvstvie
Drama 2005, Russia
The Italian 7.2
The Italian The Italian
Drama 2005, Russia
Golova klassika 5.1
Golova klassika Golova klassika
Comedy, Crime 2005, Russia
5.7
Tayna Zaborskogo omuta Tayna Zaborskogo omuta
Adventure, Family 2003, Russia
Russian Ark 5.8
Russian Ark Russkiy kovcheg
Fantasy, Drama, History, Detective 2002, Russia
Taurus 6.8
Taurus Telets
History, Drama 2000, Russia
