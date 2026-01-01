Menu
Mariya Kuznetsova
Mariya Kuznetsova
Date of Birth
17 February 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
The Italian
(2005)
7.0
Ancestral Land
(2017)
6.8
Taurus
(2000)
Filmography
Actor
13
Teatr v kino: Voskresenie
Theatrical
2025, Russia
Tickets
7
Ancestral Land
Drama, War
2017, Russia
Vzyatki gladki
Drama, Comedy
2009, Russia
2.7
Dvoynaya propazha
Dvoynaya propazha
Crime
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Kazus Kukockogo
Drama
2006, Russia
5.7
Vy ne ostavite menya
Vy ne ostavite menya
History, Romantic, Drama
2006, Russia
6.2
Travesti
Travesti
Romantic
2006, Russia
6.5
Dreaming of Space
Kosmos kak predchuvstvie
Drama
2005, Russia
7.2
The Italian
The Italian
Drama
2005, Russia
5.1
Golova klassika
Golova klassika
Comedy, Crime
2005, Russia
5.7
Tayna Zaborskogo omuta
Tayna Zaborskogo omuta
Adventure, Family
2003, Russia
5.8
Russian Ark
Russkiy kovcheg
Fantasy, Drama, History, Detective
2002, Russia
6.8
Taurus
Telets
History, Drama
2000, Russia
