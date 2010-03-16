Menu
Justified All seasons
Justified
16+
Production year
2010
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
FX
Series rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
8.6
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Justified"
Season 1
13 episodes
16 March 2010 - 8 June 2010
Season 2
13 episodes
9 February 2011 - 4 May 2011
Season 3
13 episodes
17 January 2012 - 10 April 2012
Season 4
13 episodes
8 January 2013 - 2 April 2013
Season 5
13 episodes
7 January 2014 - 8 April 2014
Season 6
13 episodes
20 January 2015 - 14 April 2015
