"Jupiter's Legacy" is a Netflix series based on the 2013 comic book series of the same name. The story revolves around the first generation of superheroes who gained their powers in the 1930s, and their children who do not share their parents' desire for heroism. The plot unfolds in two different time periods: during the Great Depression, when young Sheldon Sampson, his family, and friends acquire their superpowers, and in the present day, where their offspring reject their parents' legacy. A conflict arises between Sheldon and his brother due to their differing views on their powers.

