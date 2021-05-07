Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Jupiter's Legacy poster
Jupiter's Legacy poster
Jupiter's Legacy poster
Jupiter's Legacy poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.7
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Jupiter's Legacy

Jupiter's Legacy (2021 - …)

Jupiter's Legacy 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Jupiter's Legacy" is a Netflix series based on the 2013 comic book series of the same name. The story revolves around the first generation of superheroes who gained their powers in the 1930s, and their children who do not share their parents' desire for heroism. The plot unfolds in two different time periods: during the Great Depression, when young Sheldon Sampson, his family, and friends acquire their superpowers, and in the present day, where their offspring reject their parents' legacy. A conflict arises between Sheldon and his brother due to their differing views on their powers.
Наследие Юпитера - trailer in russian первого сезона
Jupiter's Legacy  trailer in russian первого сезона
Cast
Cast
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel
Leslie Bibb
Leslie Bibb
Tyrone Benskin
Tyrone Benskin
Matt Lanter
Matt Lanter
Tenika Davis
Tenika Davis
Ben Daniels
Ben Daniels
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
TV Series About Superheroes and Superpowers TV Series About Superheroes and Superpowers

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Jupiter's Legacy - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Jupiter's Legacy
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more