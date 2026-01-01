Julie and The Phantoms: Season 1 (Music from the Netflix Original Series) 15 tracks. Julie and the Phantoms Cast Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Now or Never Julie and the Phantoms Cast 3:04 2 Wake Up Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Anne Preven 3:38 3 Bright Julie and the Phantoms Cast 3:12 4 This Band is Back (Reggie's Jam) Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Kay Hanley 1:40 5 Wow Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Erin Bowman 3:10 6 Flying Solo Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Joachim Svare 3:05 7 I Got the Music Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Matt Wong 3:48 8 The Other Side of Hollywood Julie and the Phantoms Cast 3:21 9 All Eyes On Me Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Matt Wong 3:43 10 Finally Free Julie and the Phantoms Cast 3:01 11 Perfect Harmony Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Alana Da Fonseca 3:24 12 Edge of Great Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Andy Love 3:01 13 Unsaid Emily Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Dan Petty 3:50 14 You Got Nothing to Lose Julie and the Phantoms Cast / Vincent Alfieri 3:04 15 Stand Tall Julie and the Phantoms Cast 3:33

Listen to songs from "Julie and the Phantoms" (2020) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Julie and the Phantoms" in different languages are free for listening online.