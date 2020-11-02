"Ivanko" is a new sitcom on the TNT channel about the everyday lives of three women who live in a residential area and face problems in their personal lives. Valya is a modest and lonely English teacher who is hopelessly in love with a colleague at work. Nastya is a bold and straightforward dance teacher who is in destructive relationships. Yaroslava is a biology teacher who is used to a successful life but is going through a painful divorce. They are only at the beginning of their journey to happiness, but with each other's support, they will definitely be able to achieve what they desire.

