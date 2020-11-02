Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ivanko poster
Ivanko poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ivanko

Ivanko (2020 - …)

Иванько 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 15 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

"Ivanko" is a new sitcom on the TNT channel about the everyday lives of three women who live in a residential area and face problems in their personal lives. Valya is a modest and lonely English teacher who is hopelessly in love with a colleague at work. Nastya is a bold and straightforward dance teacher who is in destructive relationships. Yaroslava is a biology teacher who is used to a successful life but is going through a painful divorce. They are only at the beginning of their journey to happiness, but with each other's support, they will definitely be able to achieve what they desire.
Cast
Cast
Aleksey Vertkov
Aleksey Vertkov
Valentina Mazunina
Valentina Mazunina
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Anastasiya Akatova
Anastasiya Akatova
Denis Shvedov
Denis Shvedov
Elena Shevchenko
Elena Shevchenko
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 6 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Ivanko - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 17 episodes
 
Ivanko - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 21 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Наталья Мусатова 28 September 2023, 11:55
Отличный сериал ,юмор на высоте , отдыхаешь и наслаждаешься. Класс , спасибо создателям !!!!!!!
Киноафиша.инфо 29 September 2023, 03:15
Очень рады прочесть ваше мнение о сериале, спасибо 😌
Reviews Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more