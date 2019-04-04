Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows In the Dark

In the Dark (2019 - 2022)

In the Dark 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 42 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 36 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

"In the Dark" is an American tragicomedy series produced by The CW. The story revolves around a young woman named Murphy. Her life takes a serious turn when she becomes a witness to the murder of her friend, who was involved in selling illegal substances on the city streets. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the girl unexpectedly loses her sight. Because of this, no one takes her testimony seriously. As a result, Murphy decides to take matters into her own hands and search for the killer. She is accompanied by a guide dog. Along the way, she meets a new friend named Dean, who is a police officer.
Creator
Corinne Kingsbury
Brooke Markham
Brooke Markham Jess Damon
Rich Sommer
Rich Sommer Dean Riley
Kathleen York
Kathleen York Joy Mason
Morgan Krantz
Morgan Krantz Felix Bell
Derek Webster
Derek Webster Hank Mason
Cast and Crew

6.6
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
In the Dark - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 13 episodes
 
In the Dark - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 13 episodes
 
In the Dark - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 13 episodes
 
In the Dark - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 13 episodes
 
