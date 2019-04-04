"In the Dark" is an American tragicomedy series produced by The CW. The story revolves around a young woman named Murphy. Her life takes a serious turn when she becomes a witness to the murder of her friend, who was involved in selling illegal substances on the city streets. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the girl unexpectedly loses her sight. Because of this, no one takes her testimony seriously. As a result, Murphy decides to take matters into her own hands and search for the killer. She is accompanied by a guide dog. Along the way, she meets a new friend named Dean, who is a police officer.

