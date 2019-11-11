Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Horoshaya zhena poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Horoshaya zhena

Horoshaya zhena (2019 - 2019)

Хорошая жена 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 15 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Good Wife" is a Russian version of a well-known American TV show that tells the story of a strong female lawyer who tries to find a new anchor in her life. The main character's name is Alice. She is forced to restart her legal practice after her husband, a famous prosecutor, becomes embroiled in a sexual scandal. While her husband serves his sentence behind bars, Alice carries the weight of the entire family on her shoulders. She gets a job at a promising firm where she immediately makes it clear that she is a highly skilled professional.
Cast
Cast
Aleksandr Domogarov
Aleksandr Domogarov
Aleksey Barabash
Aleksey Barabash
Galina Polskih
Galina Polskih
Dmitriy Miller
Dmitriy Miller
Marina Zudina
Marina Zudina
Aleksandra Ursulyak
Aleksandra Ursulyak
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Horoshaya zhena - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more