"Good Wife" is a Russian version of a well-known American TV show that tells the story of a strong female lawyer who tries to find a new anchor in her life. The main character's name is Alice. She is forced to restart her legal practice after her husband, a famous prosecutor, becomes embroiled in a sexual scandal. While her husband serves his sentence behind bars, Alice carries the weight of the entire family on her shoulders. She gets a job at a promising firm where she immediately makes it clear that she is a highly skilled professional.

