The Devil Is a Part-Timer! poster
The Devil Is a Part-Timer!

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! All seasons

Hataraku Maou-sama!
Production year 2013
Country Japan
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Tokyo MX

8.8
7.4 IMDb
All seasons of "The Devil Is a Part-Timer!"
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! - Season 1 Season 1
13 episodes 4 April 2013 - 27 June 2013
 
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! - Season 2 Season 2
12 episodes 14 July 2022 - 29 September 2022
 
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! - Season 3 Season 3
12 episodes 13 July 2023 - 28 September 2023
 
