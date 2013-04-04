Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
About
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Devil Is a Part-Timer!
Seasons
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! All seasons
Hataraku Maou-sama!
Production year
2013
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
Tokyo MX
Series rating
8.8
7.4
IMDb
All seasons of "The Devil Is a Part-Timer!"
Season 1
13 episodes
4 April 2013 - 27 June 2013
Season 2
12 episodes
14 July 2022 - 29 September 2022
Season 3
12 episodes
13 July 2023 - 28 September 2023
