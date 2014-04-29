Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Happy Valley
Seasons
Happy Valley All seasons
Happy Valley
16+
Production year
2014
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
BBC One
Series rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
8.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Happy Valley"
Season 1
6 episodes
29 April 2014 - 3 June 2014
Season 2
6 episodes
9 February 2016 - 15 March 2016
Season 3
6 episodes
1 January 2023 - 5 February 2023
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree