"Happy End" is a new Russian TV series in the tragicomedy genre. The plot of the show revolves around a nineteen-year-old boy and girl, Lera and Vlad. They are in desperate need of quick and, most importantly, easy money, which they can only obtain through webcamming. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that the main characters are completely incompatible with each other. Lera is reckless, easily sacrificing friendship for her selfish goals. Vlad, on the other hand, is introverted and modest, but he is willing to do anything for Lera. In a surprising way, the characters complement each other, overcoming more and more obstacles along their journey.

