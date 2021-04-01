Menu
Russian
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.1
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Happy End

Happy End (2021 - …)

Happy End 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 35 minutes
Streaming service More.tv
Runtime 4 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Happy End" is a new Russian TV series in the tragicomedy genre. The plot of the show revolves around a nineteen-year-old boy and girl, Lera and Vlad. They are in desperate need of quick and, most importantly, easy money, which they can only obtain through webcamming. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that the main characters are completely incompatible with each other. Lera is reckless, easily sacrificing friendship for her selfish goals. Vlad, on the other hand, is introverted and modest, but he is willing to do anything for Lera. In a surprising way, the characters complement each other, overcoming more and more obstacles along their journey.
Cast
Lyubov Tolkalina
Aleksey Makarov
Evgeniya Dobrovolskaya
Aleksey Agranovich
Aleksandra Rebenok
Daniil Vorobyov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
7.1 IMDb
Seasons
Happy End - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Happy End - Season 2 Season 2
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
