"Grozny" is a Russian historical series produced by the film studio "Moskino." All episodes will be broadcast on the channel "Russia 1." The plot revolves around the life of one of the most vivid and memorable Russian rulers - Ivan the Terrible. He grew up without parents, constantly feeling pressure and oppression from the boyars. Even in adulthood, he tried with all his might to establish an unshakable royal power in the country, repeatedly becoming a victim of dirty intrigues, and even when given a chance to truly love, he could not remain a happy person.

