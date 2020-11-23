Menu
The Terrible - Damnation of Power (2020 - 2020)

Грозный 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 55 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 7 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"Grozny" is a Russian historical series produced by the film studio "Moskino." All episodes will be broadcast on the channel "Russia 1." The plot revolves around the life of one of the most vivid and memorable Russian rulers - Ivan the Terrible. He grew up without parents, constantly feeling pressure and oppression from the boyars. Even in adulthood, he tried with all his might to establish an unshakable royal power in the country, repeatedly becoming a victim of dirty intrigues, and even when given a chance to truly love, he could not remain a happy person.
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky царь Иван Грозный
Viktor Suhorukov
Viktor Suhorukov Малюта Скуратов
Konstantin Kryukov
Konstantin Kryukov Курбский
Artem Tkachenko
Artem Tkachenko Владимир Старицкий
Nikita Panfilov
Nikita Panfilov Челяднин
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Aleksandr Yatsenko Иван Грозный (в молодости)
TV series in Collections
Biographical TV Series Biographical TV Series

Seasons
The Terrible - Damnation of Power - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
