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Kinoafisha TV Shows Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl (2021 - 2023)

Gossip Girl 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service HBO Max
Runtime 22 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Gossip Girl" is a reboot of the 2007 series by HBO Max, created by the original show's executive producer, Joshua Safran. The story once again revolves around the children of New York's elite - students at the private schools Constance Billard and St. Jude's - who are under the watchful eye of an anonymous blogger. Almost ten years after the story of Blair, Serena, Chuck, Nate, and Dan concluded, much has changed, and the Gossip Girl website has ceased to exist. But now she is back, using Instagram to keep tabs on the teenagers.
Creator
Josh Schwartz
Josh Schwartz
Joshua Safran
Joshua Safran
Cast
Cast
Jordan Alexander
Jordan Alexander
Whitney Peak
Whitney Peak
Tavi Gevinson
Tavi Gevinson
Eli Brown
Eli Brown
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.2
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Romantic genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Gossip Girl - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 12 episodes
 
Gossip Girl - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 10 episodes
 
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