"Gossip Girl" is a reboot of the 2007 series by HBO Max, created by the original show's executive producer, Joshua Safran. The story once again revolves around the children of New York's elite - students at the private schools Constance Billard and St. Jude's - who are under the watchful eye of an anonymous blogger. Almost ten years after the story of Blair, Serena, Chuck, Nate, and Dan concluded, much has changed, and the Gossip Girl website has ceased to exist. But now she is back, using Instagram to keep tabs on the teenagers.

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