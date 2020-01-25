Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Gosha poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Gosha

Gosha (2020 - 2020)

Гоша 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 24 minutes
Streaming service Start
Runtime 5 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"Gosha" is a Russian comedy series based on the famous character Mr. Bean, created by the popular British comedian Rowan Atkinson. The project consists of a series of gags and funny situations from the life of the protagonist. This good-natured joker tries to find his place in the world. He is in his thirties, big, two meters tall, clumsy, and completely ill-suited for life's eccentricities. Gosha constantly finds himself in comical situations due to his simplicity and naivety. Thanks to his resourcefulness, he manages to get out of many predicaments.
Cast
Cast
Aleksey Kortnev
Aleksey Kortnev
Sergey Glushko
Sergey Glushko
Aleksey Dmitriyev
Aleksey Dmitriyev
Ela Sanko
Ela Sanko
Grigoriy Bagrov
Grigoriy Bagrov
Hrant Tokhatyan
Hrant Tokhatyan
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Seasons
Gosha - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 14 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more