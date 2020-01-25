"Gosha" is a Russian comedy series based on the famous character Mr. Bean, created by the popular British comedian Rowan Atkinson. The project consists of a series of gags and funny situations from the life of the protagonist. This good-natured joker tries to find his place in the world. He is in his thirties, big, two meters tall, clumsy, and completely ill-suited for life's eccentricities. Gosha constantly finds himself in comical situations due to his simplicity and naivety. Thanks to his resourcefulness, he manages to get out of many predicaments.

