Ghost Whisperer poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ghost Whisperer Seasons

Ghost Whisperer All seasons

Ghost Whisperer 12+
Production year 2005
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel CBS

Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
All seasons of "Ghost Whisperer"
Ghost Whisperer - Season 1 Season 1
22 episodes 23 September 2005 - 5 May 2006
 
Ghost Whisperer - Season 2 Season 2
22 episodes 22 September 2006 - 11 May 2007
 
Ghost Whisperer - Season 3 Season 3
18 episodes 28 September 2007 - 16 May 2008
 
Ghost Whisperer - Season 4 Season 4
23 episodes 3 October 2008 - 15 May 2009
 
Ghost Whisperer - Season 5 Season 5
22 episodes 25 September 2009 - 21 May 2010
 
