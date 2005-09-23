Menu
Seasons
Ghost Whisperer All seasons
Ghost Whisperer
12+
Production year
2005
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
CBS
Series rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Ghost Whisperer"
Season 1
22 episodes
23 September 2005 - 5 May 2006
Season 2
22 episodes
22 September 2006 - 11 May 2007
Season 3
18 episodes
28 September 2007 - 16 May 2008
Season 4
23 episodes
3 October 2008 - 15 May 2009
Season 5
22 episodes
25 September 2009 - 21 May 2010
