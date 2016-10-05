Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Frequency poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Frequency Seasons

Frequency All seasons

Frequency 16+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel The CW

Series rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Frequency"
Frequency - Season 1 Season 1
14 episodes 5 October 2016 - 14 May 2017
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more